2017’s warmest and first 80-degree day brings scattered storms this evening
It is OFFICIAL – the first 80-degree day in #Indianapolis FRIDAY – reaching it at 2:40 PM (Currently 79°@ 4 pm). This is the NORMAL high for JUNE 7th.
Scattered, northeast bound showers and a few thunderstorms will increase through the evening hours. Coverage is expected to reach 30% of the area by 9 pm. Here is a look at the approaching storm late Friday from Hendricks county and the radar image Friday just after 4 pm and before 5:30 PM.
I’m posting the forecast radar off one of our hi-res computer forecasts at 9 pm Friday below. The rain threat will diminish after 3 am. Locally heavy downpours are possible in and around t-storms.