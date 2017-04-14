Look for a few showers today along with warm temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Friday! We have a toasty day on the way as afternoon temperatures climb to near 80º!

A few showers are possible as we head through the day, but a lot of the state will remain rain-free.

A couple of thunderstorms will move in from the west later this evening into Saturday morning.

Some of the Egg Hunts may be impacted on Sunday morning with rain in the area. Temperatures will be very mild starting off the holiday in the upper 60s.

Easter Sunday will be a bit cooler as a cold front slides through the state bringing rain and storms as well as cooler air. Temperatures continue to dip on Monday back into the 60s. It becomes soggy again towards midweek.