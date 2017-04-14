Apple's new app can help you make fun videos for social media. Rich Demuro explains in Tech Smart.
Apple creates video app
-
Facebook videos will soon autoplay with sound on; here’s how to disable
-
Editing pictures and video on your smartphone
-
Thumbs up or down? Netflix introduces new rating system
-
IMPD looking for man who robbed an east side Family Video
-
Several cars reported with smashed windows in Fletcher Place
-
-
Fishers Police Department urging other Hamilton Co. agencies to utilize Crime Watch App
-
Man posed as Justin Bieber to get nude photos from 9-year-old girl: officials
-
Police: Noblesville girl was among those conned into sending nude photos to man posing as teen
-
Facebook uses robots to step up suicide prevention
-
Ohio doctors employ virtual reality to train for trauma care
-
-
Westfield ready to fill in potholes with cost saving method
-
Locally developed app aims to unburden caregivers
-
Lego’s new kit teaches kids to code