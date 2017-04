Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Two people escaped an early morning house fire in Lawrence.

It happened on Simsbury Court at Tolliston Drive in the Kensington Farms subdivision.

Video from the scene showed intense flames coming from the roof as fire crews arrived.

Firefighters said the homeowners may have been doing some construction inside the home, but they’re not sure if that led to the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.