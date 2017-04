× Crews fight fire at northeast side strip club

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a strip club on the city’s northeast side.

Crews were called to Pure Passion, near 38th Street and Post Road, just before 5 p.m.

Smoke and flames could be seen from the outside of the building.

It’s not clear at this point if there was anyone inside the building when the fire broke out.