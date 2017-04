LAS VEGAS, NV – Flames lit up the Las Vegas Strip Thursday night as a fire took place at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino.

Flames were shooting from the roof, and parts of the Las Vegas Strip had to be shut down in order for crews to get to the fire.

Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze in less than 30 minutes. No injuries were reported, but the roof was damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.