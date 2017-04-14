× End in sight for lane closures around Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Delaware Street

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind — The end of street construction is almost near for drivers trying to get around Bankers Life Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

Officials are reporting that drivers will have just another couple of months of cones and barricades blocking parts of Delaware Street as work continues on the new $50 million dollar Indiana Pacers medical and training facility directly across the street.

People heading to events at Bankers Life Fieldhouse will need to be aware that the two left lanes of Delaware are now blocked from South Street to Maryland Street and that accessibility to the sidewalk on the west side is also now blocked off.

While lane closures should be coming to an end, work on the new practice facility will continue until late this year when it is scheduled to be completed.