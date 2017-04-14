× Former Colts cornerback Jerraud Powers announces retirement after 8 NFL seasons

Former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jerraud Powers is calling it a career.

Powers announced his retirement on Instagram after eight seasons in the NFL. The Colts selected Powers in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He played with both Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck, and appeared on the 2009-2010 team that made it to the Super Bowl.

Powers spent four seasons with the Colts before signing with Arizona, where he played under former Colts offensive coordinator/interim head coach Bruce Arians. He played in Baltimore last season, where he appeared in 13 games.

“I think it’s time for me to walk away from the game. The last 8 years have been a joy and wonderful ride,” Powers wrote on Instagram.

He went onto say that he feels like he can still play at a high level but was ready for the next chapter of his life.

“Will most certainly miss the locker room talk and conversations, the relationships with the trainers, managers and equipment staff. Will miss the going to battle with the guys on Sunday and feeling the joy or sadness of a victory or a loss,” he wrote.

“Thanks to the Colts for taking a chance on me out of Auburn and being a great organization to be a part of. Thanks to the Cardinals for bringing me in for 3 years to help turn (the) organization back to its winning ways. Thanks to the Ravens for accepting me and letting me be a part of a great football culture and great organization.”

Power said he’s looking forward to “setting new goals with my wife and 2 sons and proving the naysayers wrong again.”

In his eight NFL seasons, Powers appeared in more than 100 games, starting 88 of them. He finished with 13 interceptions, three sacks, 74 passes defended and three forced fumbles during his career.