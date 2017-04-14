× Frosty reception: Would-be meat thief gets locked inside refrigerated trailer

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – A man who tried to steal meat from a refrigerated truck met a frosty reception in Ripley County this week.

According to the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call from truck driver Joel Schumacer of Hanska, Minn., early Wednesday morning. Schumacer, who made the call around 4:18 a.m., was parked in the eastbound rest area of I-74 near the 152 mile marker.

When police arrived, Schumacer told him someone was locked in the back of his trailer, which was loaded with frozen meat and had a temperature of -10 degrees.

The suspect, Malcolm Denton, 51, Shelbyville, was pounding on the door for someone to let him out.

Deputies took Denton into custody on charges of unauthorized entry of a vehicle and theft. He was taken to the Ripley County Jail.