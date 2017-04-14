× Hoosier state in top 10 for biggest price hike at the gas pump

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind — If your holiday weekend puts you on the road, be prepared to pay a bit more at the gas pump before you head out.

According to GasPrices AAA.com, drivers across the USA are paying an average of $2.39 a gallon which is six cents more expensive than one week ago, nine cents more than one month ago and 35 cents more than one year ago. The national average is at its highest price this year and has now increased for 13 of the last 14 days.

Quick Stats