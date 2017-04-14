How to get an affordable wedding in central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Weddings can get expensive—the average American wedding is $26,600.

But not everyone has a lot of money, or they just don’t want to spend to have an expensive wedding.

“So what I discovered was there was a niche for a mid-market price range for couples that maybe want more than a courthouse or justice of the peace type wedding,” said Angel Bodenhamer, owner of Indiana Wedding Design.

The company offers a variety of inexpensive wedding packages for as low as $50. The $50 wedding is their courthouse alternative.

It’s more in need than you may know. Most people we spoke with didn’t know that more and more Indiana counties are opting not to offer a justice of the peace wedding.

“Marion County specifically doesn’t have justice of the peace weddings. The same thing is true for Hendricks, Hancock and Johnson County. They don't have judges that marry people on site anymore so people get so disappointed when they go to the courthouse, so they need an alternative,” said Bodenhamer.

FOX59 spoke to several people who have gotten married by the people at Indiana Wedding Design. Some did the least expensive wedding, while others chose the “360 package,” the company’s most popular offering.

“I decided to get the $360 package, and it was amazing. $360 is how much it costs for the service, the officiant, photographer and a limo. My whole wedding, including my dress and everything was less than $1,000,” said recent bride Shea Shay.

“Angel married us in the statehouse and she just immediately put us at ease and made us feel comfortable, and it was just easy.”

Indiana Wedding Design is also offering a newer package for a $95 wedding ceremony on the Canal in downtown Indianapolis.

It’s a popular spot with scenic backdrops for photography. Another one of the wedding venues is the Irvington wedding chapel.

“It’s a great place to get married. We allow up to 20 people for $149 and that's in a decorated chapel hall in historic Irvington,” said Adam Riviere with Irvington Wedding Chapel.

Every bride and groom knows that photography can often make or break a wedding and the memories you have. Here’s what you get in terms of photography for the $360 wedding package.

“The $360 package would include 10 to 20 photos. And that would be edited and sent through email so the turnaround would be extremely quick,” said Eric Head, a photographer with Indiana Wedding Design.

In some of the packages you can replace one thing with another, and keep the same price. Many people chose to buy extra photography, or do another exchange.

If you are thinking it's just a rushed and sterile ceremony because it’s so inexpensive, Bodenhamer says she and her officiants and vendors take great care to care.

“It's very important to us that we be just as excited as that couple is to get married because it's their wedding day and we want to give that enthusiasm,” said Bodenhamer.

You can spend more than $360 on a wedding package. They also have the "bridal bundle." It's all inclusive with a lot of different vendors. They give couples an officiant, photographer, DJ, limousine transportation and a photo booth for up to $2,000. Customers can use an installment plan to make payments.

For more information on what they offer, they're on the web and on Facebook.