Indiana Comic-Con is back in the Circle City

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.--Calling all Storm Troopers and Walking Dead! Indiana Comic-Con is back!

The 4th annual celebration of all things comic books and entertainment kicked off Friday at the Indiana Convention Center.

According to estimates, more than 40,000 people are expected to walk through convention doors throughout the weekend.

A spokesperson with Visit Indy says the three day event is expected to bring in roughly $3million in revenue.

Comic-Con is known for featuring hundreds of vendors, thousands of costumes and more memorabilia than you can count. Even a few celebrities like Cary Elwes and Val Kilmer will be thrown in the mix.

“We anticipate year in and year out especially with projections into the weekend that they’ll continue to grow and we have room for them to grow,” Spokesman Chris Gahl said.

Ticket prices and hours For Indiana Comic-Con are as follows:

Friday: Tickets are $30 each. Doors open from Noon to Midnight.

Saturday: Tickets are $40 each. Doors open from 9am to midnight

Sunday: Ticket are $30. Doors open from 10am to 5pm

A full weekend pass is $60