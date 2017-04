INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Just in time for Easter, the Indianapolis Zoo is excited to announce the arrival of two new ring-tailed lemur babies.

Bree the mom gave birth to the twins on April 2.

With the recent warm weather, Bree and the twins have been outside with the rest of the Zoo’s lemurs. The Zoo’s other lemurs are reportedly adjusting well and have been welcoming to the new babies.

You can buy tickets to the Zoo here.