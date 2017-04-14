× Local group seeks bike donations for homeless veterans

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Men and women who served our country and have fallen on hard times need your help in the form of bike donations.

Over the past year, little by little, Army veteran Weldon “C.W.” Shultz has set his life on a new path. He’s connecting with the world, working full time, and now, biking all the time, too.

“Every day twice, to work and from work,” Shultz said.

He received a bicycle a couple months ago, thanks to the Hoosier Veterans Assistance Foundation. Not only does it make him more mobile, it also gets him outside and gives him the independence he wants.

“It gives me the responsibility to take care of this and be to work on time and all that. It really motivates me,” Shultz said.

HVAF of Indiana hopes to give the same chance to its other homeless veterans, and the group said it is in desperate need of more bike donations.

“We’re looking for any sort of bike that is functional. It can be new, it can be gently used. We’re also in need of bike accessories (like) tubes, tires, (and) bike locks,” VP of Marketing Debra Des Vignes said.

Des Vignes said the bikes make a huge difference and they always fly out the door.

“You could purchase a bike and literally change a veteran’s life. (It) helps them see loved ones more, or get to a job, or get to medical appointments even,” Des Vignes said.

More information on how to contact HVAF of Indiana is at the link here. They’ll accept both bike donations and monetary donations for the purchase of more bikes.