× Miller fills out IU coaching staff

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – New Indiana head basketball coach Archie Miller has officially hired his staff.

Bruiser Flint, Tom Ostrom and Ed Schilling will serve as Miller’s assistant coaches.

“I’m very excited to be able to put together what I think will be one of the hardest working and gifted staffs in the country that will recruit, teach, mentor and develop the next generation of Indiana Hoosiers,” said Miller in news release through the school. “This group brings a wealth of experience in every facet of coaching and I can’t wait to work with them on a daily basis.”

Flint brings 29 years of experience to Bloomington, including 20 years as a head coach. He led his teams to over 300 wins while leading the programs at Drexel and UMass.

Ostrom worked with Miller at Dayton the last six seasons. He also was an assistant coach at Arkansas, Florida and South Alabama.

Schilling is no stranger to the state of Indiana. The Lebanon native led Park Tudor to back-to-back IHSAA Class 2A state titles with former Hoosiers’ standout Yogi Ferrell. He spent the last four seasons as an assistant to Steve Alford at UCLA. He was also head coach at Wright State from 1998-2003.

“I think the first step in establishing excellence is to surround yourself with people who have the ability to make everyone they work with better,” Miller said. “We have a group that offers our young men in the program expertise that is second to none and should help them have the best experience possible as a student-athlete.”

Bill Comer will be Assistant Athletic Director for Basketball Administration. He served as Director of Basketball Operations at Dayton with Miller.

Ben Sander will also serve in an administrative role, while former IU forward Derek Elston will remain in the program for his third season as Director of Player Development.