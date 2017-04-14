× Mushroom hunter discovers hand grenade in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A person mushroom hunting in Johnson County made a very surprising discovery.

The Johnson County Hazardous Devices Team was called to the archery range at Camp Atterbury on Thursday, April 13 just before 6 p.m.

A mushroom hunter found a hand grenade and reported it to the DNR who called Johnson County authorities.

They located the device and determined it was free of explosive contents and was deemed inert by the JCSO HDT team.