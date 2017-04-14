Pacers ready for game one in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Today after the Pacers practiced at the Fieldhouse, they hopped on a plane and head to Cleveland for game one of round one with the Cavaliers.

If the most recent match up between the blue and gold and the Cavs is any indication of how this series will go, we'll be in for some entertaining basketball. Their last game, the Pacers were in Cleveland on April 2nd. It was a double overtime thriller between the two teams that came down to the final minute of the game and ultimately saw the Cavs win by 5 points. Both Paul George and LeBron James put on a show, James had 41 points and George just edged out LeBron with 43.

"It felt like a playoff game there and Lance sure treated it like a playoff game," George said following Thursdays practice.

"We're sure as heck not letting up in this series. We 're going to give it everything we got in the first round and I know they're going to match it. They got the experience of going deep in the playoffs and winning it all. They know what it takes and we know what we need to do and it should make for a great series."

"It will be a fight, very similar to that last game," Nate McMillan recalled of their double overtime loss to the Cavs.

"All the games [in this series] are gonna be like that. We're going to need that same intensity if not more, it's just a different game."

The Pacers finished the regular season strong, winning 5 straight games but Cleveland struggled down the stretch, going 12 of 15. In their final regular season game they lost to the Heat, granted they sat their starters it was still not the high note they intended to go into the postseason on, but LeBron James would prefer not to dwell on the past.

"You guys can harp on the regular season but I'm not gonna do it, not with the postseason starting," James told Cleveland reporters today following practice. James went on to joke with reporters about the multitude of questions concerning their regular season performance. "You guys are trying to drain my energy right now, I just told you I felt great. Don't do that to me."

The Pacers face the Cavaliers Saturday afternoon at Quicken Loans Arena at 3:00 P.M.