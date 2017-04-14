REVIEW: The Fate of the Furious

Review by Dustin Heller

Dominic Toretto and the family are back for another adrenaline-pumping adventure in The Fate of the Furious , the eighth installment in The Fast and the Furious franchise. The first in the franchise to not include Paul Walker since his tragic passing in 2013. The directing reins have been handed over to Friday and Straight Outta Compton helmer, F. Gary Gray. The cast is made up of some serious star wattage including Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren. The Fate of the Furious is rated PG-13 for prolonged sequences of violence and destruction, suggestive content, and language.

During his honeymoon in Cuba with Letty, Dom is approached by a mysterious woman that blackmails him into turning on his family and going on an international crime spree. This mysterious woman is known as Cipher and she is a cyber-terrorist that is nothing more than a ghost to the authorities. Her mission is to gain control of global nuclear weapons in order to show the world that she is truly in control. In order to track Cipher down and stop Dom on his rampage, the rest of the family is forced to join forces with some of their old friends and past enemies. In the midst of all this criminal activity, the one thing we know for sure about Dom is that nothing is more important to him than family.

I can’t remember the last time I’ve felt so wishy-washy about a movie. Going in, I was looking forward to it and really hoping to like it. Then, ten minutes into the movie I was convinced this was going to be the cheesiest and possibly one of the worst blockbusters ever created. By the end, I was somewhat dumbfounded at the stupidity and outrageousness of the whole thing, but couldn’t get away from the fact that I kinda had a good time and moderately enjoyed it. If someone would have told me that the script was written by a twelve year old boy, I would have shrugged my shoulders and said “huh, that makes sense!”. The one liners are so bad that it felt like they physically penetrated my skin. That part of the movie along with the constant over-acting was excruciatingly painful. That said, most people won’t be going to see The Fate of the Furious because of the dialog or the storyline, but rather to see some big action scenes. As unrealistic and corny as they are, the action is fast-paced, looks great, and there is a lot of it. No matter what I say or what anyone says, The Fate of the Furious is going to make a ton of money and people are going to love it. Although I feel like I lost a number of IQ points along the way, I can’t say I wasn’t mildly entertained. If this is your cup of tea, you’re gonna go gaga over it and I’d recommend the biggest screen you can find.

Grade: C-