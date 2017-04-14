Sweet photo shows Indiana State Police trooper helping young boy with tie

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman captured a sweet moment between her nephew and an Indiana State Police trooper at the Statehouse.

Victoria Mada went to the Statehouse for lunch with her sister and her 13-year-old nephew a few weeks ago because he won Youth of the Year through the Boys & Girls Club.

Neither Mada or her sister know how to tie a tie, and her nephew was too embarrassed to ask anyone. So Mada asked an officer at the Statehouse for help, and he stopped what he was doing and showed her nephew how to tie it correctly. The trooper then congratulated the boy and shook his hand.

“As a former 911 dispatcher it meant a lot to me to show my nephew that cops are not bad people, and that he can trust them and count on them to help him in any situation, even something as small as tying a tie,” Mada said.

Indiana Going Blue posted the photo on their Facebook page less than a day ago, and it already has hundreds of shares.