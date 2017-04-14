Turkey attempting to take flight crashes into SUV in Danville

DANVILLE, Ind. – Once again, a turkey has caused major damage on an Indiana roadway.

A motorist traveling in the 1700 Block of West U.S. Highway 36 had an unsuspecting guest come through the front windshield of her 2007 Chevy Tahoe.

A large turkey was attempting to make flight across the highway when it made contact with the front windshield of her SUV traveling at approximately 55 miles per hour.

The turkey was killed on impact, and it ended up dead in the rear hatch of the vehicle. The driver was treated for minor injuries from the flying glass and debris.

It is currently turkey mating season in Indiana which is why the turkeys are more active. They are mostly active in the daytime because at night they roost in trees. The DNR says if you do hit a turkey, slow down and try to keep your vehicle under control.

This is the third turkey crash we’ve reported on in the past few weeks. The first crash occurred in LaPorte County on March 28, and a turkey crashed into a trooper’s windshield in Scott County on March 30.