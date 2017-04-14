Warren Central seniors’ friendship inspires community as they lean on each other through hardships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Two local high school seniors are getting ready for the next chapter of their lives. But they wouldn't have made it to this point without each other.

Their special friendship brought them through the good times...and the bad times.

"Life changing."

That's how Caleb Weber describes his relationship with his best friend Desmond Winston. At now 17 and 18-years-old, Desmond and Caleb are inseparable. The Warren Central seniors say they're more like brothers.

"He's been a great friend of mine. I've never met someone like him. He's changed my outlook on life. Very positive and it's a blessing," Caleb said.

"After I met Caleb I feel like I can really like change people's lives and stuff like that and be an inspiration for people," Desmond said.

The boys met in fifth grade. Desmond has brittle bone disease and wasn't allowed to go outside for recess. Caleb has high anxiety and talking to other kids was tough.

That all changed the day he decided to stay behind inside with Desmond.

"Sometimes it was very scary for me to go to school because I was very nervous and then I met Desmond and in the years since I've gotten very more outgoing," Caleb said.

"It's made school a lot easier. I don't have to worry about like being accepted by anybody because I know I'll always have somebody that has my back," Desmond said.

Their moms and teachers noticed their bond and even made it possible for them to have all of their classes together through high school.

"They tend to bring out the best of everybody in the class and it's really a remarkable experience to have," teacher Richard Spencer said.

An experience that will go on to shine a light for years to come.

"I just want everybody to stay positive and always help each other because you never know who needs it and always like don't look at anybody different because we're all the same, we're all human, and we all love each other," Desmond said.

The boys plan to attend Ivy Tech together this fall and then go on to IUPUI to study graphic design. The school has even made it possible for them to walk across the stage together at graduation even though their names aren't in alphabetical order.