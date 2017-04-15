× Arrest made in robbery, shots fired, car into pond

WESTFIELD, Ind.—An Indianapolis man faces multiple charges after being arrested in connection with a robbery, shots fired and a car that ended up in a retention pond.

29-year-old Adrian Rockett Jr. of Indianapolis is charged with attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, and criminal recklessness, intimidation, pointing a firearm, carrying a handgun without a license, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Last Wednesday police responded to a report of a car that crashed into a retention pond after an apparent robbery in which shots were fired.

Police found the care in the area of Sanibel Circle and Captava Way.

The driver and her young child managed to get out of the vehicle before it completely submerged.

The woman told police a man approached her in the Kroger parking lot on Carey Road and tried to rob her.

The man then reportedly fled in a white car.

When the woman followed the car, she says a passenger of the vehicle fired several shots at her vehicle.

Police said the woman apparently lost control of her car and ended up in the pond.