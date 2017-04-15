× Bartholomew County gearing up for Earth Day activities

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Residents of Bartholomew County are getting ready for Earth Day 2017 by offering residents several opportunities to rid of households items they might normally find hard to get rid of.

The day long event of recycling, disposing as well as educating and other family events will take place at the Columbus/Bartholomew Recycling Center, 720 S. Mapleton St., in Columbus.

Some of the events and festivities include:

Amnesty Day for hard-to-dispose wastes: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., residents may bring up to two refrigerant-containing appliances at no cost, up to two propane tanks (gas grill) at no cost and up to four personal vehicle tires at no cost (rims must be removed).

Electronics Recycling Program: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., residents can bring corded electronics as part of our daily, permanent program. Exclusions include items primarily composed of glass, ceramics, wood, console/projection televisions and non-intact items.

Plant swap: 8 a.m. to noon, bring a plant or plant supply to trade. A master gardener will be on hand to answer your gardening questions.

Hot dog roast: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., come enjoy a hot dog, chips and a soda on us at the 3R’s Pavilion while supplies last.

Children’s activities sponsored by kidscommons: 9 a.m. to noon, kidscommons will be on hand with a reuse art activity.

Mulch/compost loading: 8 a.m. to noon, residents of Bartholomew County can stop by with their truck or trailer and get one scoop of your choice of mulch or compost loaded for free.

Document shredding: 9 to 11 a.m., sponsored by Speedy Shred, residential quantities of documents will be accepted for shredding.

BCRC Fliers: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Fliers will be in attendance with their model plans and a reuse airplane craft, too.

The Book Express (BCSC): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., bring a new or gently used book to donate and feel free to get on the bus to find a book to take home.

Compost bin and rain barrel giveaway: Register to win a compost bin or rain barrel.

T-shirts sponsored by Toyota Industrial Equipment: Earth Day T-shirts will be handed out to kids 12 and younger who are present, and while supplies last.