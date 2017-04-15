× Easter brunch and dinner food prices for 2017 down from last year

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Easter bunny may not be the only one with an extra hop in his step this year. Grocery shoppers are also supporting a big spring time grin thanks to money they are able to save while serving up those Easter brunches and dinners.

Lower retail prices for several foods, including eggs, ground chuck, sirloin tip roast, chicken breasts and toasted oat cereal resulted in a significant decrease in the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Spring Picnic Marketbasket Survey.

The informal survey showed the total cost of 16 food items that can be used to prepare one or more meals was $50.03, down $3.25 or about 6 percent compared to a year ago. Of the 16 items surveyed, 11 decreased, four increased and one remained the same in average price.

Egg prices are down sharply from a year ago and also are down slightly from the third quarter of 2016.

Retail price changes from a year ago:

eggs, down 41 percent to $1.32 per dozen

toasted oat cereal, down 15 percent to $2.83 for a 9-ounce box

sirloin tip roast, down 13 percent to $4.95 per pound

ground chuck, down 10 percent to $3.92 per pound

chicken breast, down 6 percent to $3.17 per pound

apples, down 6 percent to $1.55 per pound

flour, down 5 percent to $2.36 for a 5-pound bag

shredded cheddar cheese, down 4 percent to $4.10 per pound

deli ham, down 3 percent to $5.42 per pound

bacon, down 3 percent to $4.65 per pound

potatoes, down 1 percent to $2.68 for a 5-pound bag

bagged salad, up 6 percent to $2.34 per pound

white bread, up 2 percent to $1.72 per 20-ounce loaf

orange juice, up 1 percent to $3.22 per half-gallon

whole milk, up 1 percent to $3.27 per gallon

vegetable oil, no change, $2.55 for a 32-ounce bottle

Price checks of alternative milk and egg choices not included in the overall Marketbasket survey average revealed the following: 1/2 gallon whole regular milk, $2.10; 1/2 gallon organic milk, $4.20; and one dozen “cage-free” eggs, $3.48.