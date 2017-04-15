× Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck

LEBANON, Ind. – A motorcyclist died from his injuries suffered in a crash Saturday afternoon in Lebanon.

52-year-old Michael Hengen of Lebanon died at an Indianapolis Hospital after being taken by ambulance from the crash scene.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of West South Street and Patterson Street in Lebanon at 4:23 p.m. on a report of a crash between a motorcycle and a truck.

The driver of the truck, 16-year-old Tyler Cadle of Kirklin, Indiana was in stable condition.

Preliminary investigation shows the motorcycle was traveling south on Patterson Street and disregarded a stop sign before entering the intersection of South Street.

Investigators say the truck attempted to stop, but was unable to before colliding with the motorcycle.