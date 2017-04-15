× Mysterious Box of Owlets Found at Texas Park

Kaufman, TX — Instead of a stork dropping off a baby, it was a box of baby owls!

City of Kaufman Police Department posted on Facebook Wednesday: “Last night our Officers were called to City Lake Park because someone had dumped 5 baby owls in a box at the park. They will be on their way to a bird rescue facility in Hutchins shortly. Did you know that baby owls hiss when they are scared (or angry)?!?!?

So who did it?

Well, that`s a good question, one with an answer that’s not easy to find out.

“We`re not sure of the whole story at this point,” says Blackland Prairie Raptor Center Executive Director, Erich Neupert. “We received four barn owls this morning, from Kathy Rogers, Rogers Wildlife, which is great, they ended up down there last night, and they were transferred up to us.”

While the question of ‘who’ remains a mystery, next on the list at the owl hotel, otherwise known as the Blackland Prairie Raptor Center, is a trip to the infirmary.

“We are giving them exams at this point to see how they are doing,” says Erich. “I think they`re going to be fine, they`re just orphans.”

Chances are, you may be seeing a lot more baby birds than you did last year at this point.

“As of this state, we`d received about 45 patients, as of today we will receive 170 […] so many this year is we`ve had a lot of storms. The weather has been a little bit warmer than usual, so the babies are showing up earlier.”

The other big question is, what should you do if you see a little guy on the ground?

“The biggest issue we have is people try to take baby birds home, they will get them imprinted […] a baby bird taken home doesn’t learn how to hunt, survive in the wild at all.”

So while they may be so homely that they`re cute when they`re young, always leave the caring for to the professionals.

If you see a any kind of bird on the ground, Neupert asks that you call the center at (972) 442-7607 or your local animal control.