Rain and storms on Easter Sunday

Good Saturday afternoon everyone! We have enjoyed a beautiful and warm start to the holiday weekend. The rest of the evening will be quiet but clouds will increase overnight as a cold front nears the area.

The front will push showers into the state early Sunday morning. Some Easter egg hunts may be impacted tomorrow morning. But there will be breaks in the rain through out the day.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will linger into the afternoon hours. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail.

The clouds and rain will help keep our temperatures cooler, topping out in the low to mid 70s.

Behind the front we dry out and have a beautiful start to the work week. Several more systems will push through the state starting mid week, returning rain & storms to the area. Temperatures remain above normal in the 70s through Thursday and cool off towards next weekend.