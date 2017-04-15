Sun King Brewery releases sunglasses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The weather is looking so bright this weekend, you just gotta grab some shades. And don't forget the cold beer! Thanks to Sun King Brewery and Sunglass Warehouse, you can now pick up both in one fell swoop.

The businesses have teamed up to release Sun King branded sunglasses and part of the proceeds even benefit a good cause! We talked to Clay Robinson from Sun King and Angie Stocklin from Sunglass Warehouse about their collaboration and some of the new beers available at the brewery.