INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- We know dogs are man's best friend, but horses can be pretty good pals too.

Lizzie Caldwell, a student at North Montgomery High School, started Therapy Hooves to bring comfort to people young and old. She and her miniature horse Vador visit places like nursing homes and interact with residents.

To find out more about Therapy Hooves or find out how you can have Lizzie and Vador visit, click here.