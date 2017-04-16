× Colts begin offseason program begins Monday: Chappell weighs in

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts will reconvene at their 56th street practice facility Monday for the first week of a nine-week voluntary offseason workout program.

The program is split into three phases, per the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement. Phase One lasts for two weeks, wherein players are limited to strength and conditioning work and physical rehab only. Phase Two covers the next three weeks, expanding to allow on-field individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on “separates” basis (no live contact or offense vs defense). In Phase Three, the last four weeks, teams may hold 10 days of organized team activity (OTAs) with no live contact, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

Indy Sports Central Colts analyst Mike Chappell joined Dave Griffiths on FOX59 Sports Overtime to break down what's to come during this period. Topics include Andrew Luck's shoulder, which free agent acquisitions are under the microscope, and where may the Colts be looking in the NFL Draft.