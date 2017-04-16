Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Concerts for a Cause, a non-profit organization designed to support other non-profits, is gearing up for another show on Saturday, April 22nd.

Indy musician Kara Cole, as well as singer-songwriter Peter Bradley Adams will be performing at the Indianapolis Art Center in Broad Ripple. The event will also feature an open bar and food by Chef Suzanne's catering.

Concerts for a Cause founder Bruce Kidd and Kara Cole stopped by our morning show to tell us more about the organization and the concert itself.