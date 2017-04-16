Facebook shooting: suspect worked for behavioral health agency

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The Latest on a suspect who shot and killed a man while livestreaming on Facebook (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

Officials say the man accused of fatally shooting another man live on Facebook worked for a behavioral health agency.

Beech Brook spokeswoman Nancy Kortemeyer tells WOIO-TV that the agency is “shocked and horrified.”

Kortemeyer says she hopes that Steve Stephens is “arrested as soon as possible” and that no one else is harmed.

Police say Stephens killed 74-year-old Robert Goodwin Sr. Sunday afternoon in Cleveland. In the Facebook Live video, Stephens says he has also killed more than a dozen other people. Police have not verified that information.

According to its website, Beech Brook says it will serve more than 18,000 children and families in northeast Ohio this year.

___

8 p.m.

Facebook has released a statement condemning the killing of a Cleveland man that police say was carried out live on the social media site.

The company on Sunday called it a “horrific crime,” and said that it works hard to “keep a safe environment on Facebook.”

Police say Steve Stephens shot 74-year-old Robert Goodwin Sr. Sunday afternoon while he was recording live on Facebook.

In the video, Stephens says he has also killed more than a dozen other people. Police have not verified that information.

Police continue to search for Stephens, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. They say he may be driving a newer model white Ford Fusion. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

___

7:45 p.m.

Police have named the victim shot and killed in Cleveland by a man who livestreamed the homicide on Facebook.

He’s identified as 74-year-old Robert Goodwin Sr.

Police say Steve Stephens shot Goodwin on Sunday afternoon while he was recording live on Facebook. Mayor Frank Jackson is urging Stephens to turn himself in and not to “do anymore harm to anybody.”

The suspect said in the video he has also killed more than a dozen other people. Police Chief Calvin Williams said police have not verified that information.

Police say Stephens should be considered armed and dangerous.

Williams said Stephens may be driving a newer model white Ford Fusion. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.