IN Focus: Brooks on healthcare, Syria & Russia investigation

INDIANAPOLIS - In a wide-ranging interview, Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN) discusses the situation in Syria, and the President's apparent reversal in recent days on a wide range of foreign policy issues.

“I think we have stood on the sidelines far too long,” said Rep. Brooks. “I’m pleased to see the U.S. act under the leadership of President Trump."

In the video above, Brooks also talks about the health care debate, and her position as chair of the House Ethics committee, which is taking up an investigation into House Intelligence chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) after his handling of sensitive information caused more controversy in Congress.

Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) is a member of the House Intelligence committee, and he also shared his thoughts on Nunes going before Brooks' ethics committee during a recent visit to Indianapolis.

"I think my good friend Congresswoman Brooks represents the right leadership to lead this investigation so we'll wait for the outcome," said Carson.

"The committee just initiated this investigation last week," said Brooks. "We work through in a very thoughtful way on behalf of Congress (but) we do not talk about our investigations until there are resolutions... it's our obligation under House rules to conduct investigations but that does not mean that any member brought before our committee has done anything wrong."

In the video below, Brooks discusses the town hall backlash, and why she isn't holding large town halls in the midst of the health care controversy:

Brooks also talked about the war on drugs, and her efforts in Congress to fight heroin:

Brooks was also asked about the controversy surrounding White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who mistakenly said that Hitler did not use chemical weapons on his own people: