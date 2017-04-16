× Louisiana teen arrested for cursing in front of elderly woman

WEST MONROE, La. – A 18-year-old man was reportedly arrested for cursing near a 75-year-old woman in Louisiana.

Jared Dylan Smith was booked into jail on a disturbing the peace through language and disorderly conduct charge on April 8, according to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. His bond was set at $200.

The complainant said Smith was standing next to her when he yelled an expletive and “clearly disturbed her peace,” according a probable cause affidavit. Smith reportedly denied yelling the expletive.

Louisiana law says one can be arrested for disturbing the peace by “addressing any offensive, derisive, or annoying words to any other person who is lawfully in any street, or other public place; or call him by any offensive or derisive name, or make any noise or exclamation in his presence and hearing with the intent to deride, offend, or annoy him, or to prevent him from pursuing his lawful business, occupation, or duty.”

If found guilty, Smith could face up to 90 days in jail and have to pay up to $100 in fines.