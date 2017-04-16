× When was the warmest and coldest Easter in Indianapolis?

Easter does not land on the exact calendar date each year in fact it came rather early last year. In 2016, Easter Sunday fell on March 27th. Easter is based on the lunar cycles of the Jewish calendar so the dates vary, sometimes widely year to year.

With a forecast high of 70-degrees Sunday afternoon, despite the rain threat – this will be the first time we’ve had back to back 70-degree days for Easter since 1988-1989.

It was an exceptionally warm one – reaching 76° (tying for 6th warmest for the date). The warmest Easter Sunday came in 1941 reaching JULY levels of 86°.

It has snowed on Easter – most recently a trace recorded in 2008. The coldest Easter morning was 15° – just one year prior to the warmest in 1940!