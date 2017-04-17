× A cooler night before a new warm surge; Colder, wetter pattern emerges soon

SPRING IS BACK

Monday marked the 9th straight day above normal but a cool off is underway. Skies will clear tonight and temperatures will lower int the 40s by sunrise Tuesday, a far cry from the 80-degree warmth last Friday and Saturday. A more typical April chill will greet you Tuesday morning.

APRIL WARMTH

With 9 straight days above normal – April 2017 is running 11-degrees warmer than last April and has jumped up to the 9th warmest April to date on record. We add to the surplus with a new surge of 70 plus degree weather Tuesday through Thursday.

Spring 2017 currently ranks among the warmest 9% on record moving up to 13th warmest all-time to date. Since march 1st – 62% of the days have been above normal.

COLDER AND WETTER PATTER EMERGES

The continued long range forecast from last week is still holding with a substantial cool off in the works late week and next weekend. A buckle int he jet stream will send colder air into the eastern half of the nation accompanied by a slow moving spring storm system. At this distance – Saturday could be a rain drenched with a temperature struggling to reach 50-degrees! We will monitor trends through the week and keep you up to date!