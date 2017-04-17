× Anderson man arrested, accused of trading stolen guns for drugs in Indianapolis

ANDERSON, Ind. – The investigation into stolen guns in Anderson led police to Indianapolis over the weekend.

According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, Kristopher Kuklenski, 38, was arrested and taken to the Madison County Jail over the weekend.

The investigation started around 4:20 p.m. Friday, when deputies investigated a theft at a home in the 2100 block of South 380 East. Several firearms and other items were stolen, police said.

Police identified and interviewed a pair of suspects, leading them to an Indianapolis home where some of the guns had been taken and traded for drugs, police said.

Investigators in Madison County coordinated with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, which sent its SWAT team to clear the home before other investigators entered.

Inside, police found several firearms along with significant amounts of heroin, cocaine and marijuana. They also recovered $50,000 in cash.

Kuklenski was arrested on charges of theft and possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer. Several other people from the home were detained, police said.

Police said there was insufficient evidence to arrest a second suspect in the Anderson theft.