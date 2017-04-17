× DNR seeking volunteers for National Volunteer Week at state parks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — If you love the outdoors and love to volunteer, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are wanting you for National Volunteer Week, April 23 – 29.

Volunteers are being sought to help maintain trails, trash pick-up, and help out in various parks nature centers.

“Volunteering gives you a sense of accomplishment,” said Jody Heaston, volunteer coordinator for DNR Division of State Parks. “You know you are helping manage and conserve our natural and cultural resources for future generations.”

Heaston said she hopes many volunteers from National Volunteer Week will “catch the giving-back spirit” and continue to volunteer with state parks outside of volunteer week.

Examples of volunteer opportunities at some of the state parks are:

—Versailles State Park, April 23, 1-3 p.m.: Park trash pick-up day. For more information, call (812) 689-6424.

—Falls of the Ohio State Park, April 23, 9 a.m.: Help clean up the waterfront. For more information and to register, call (812) 280-9970.

—Pokagon State Park, April 23, 2 p.m.: Woodland Window Clean-up. For more information, call (260) 833-2012.

—Whitewater Memorial State Park, April 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Help stain the bridge over the spillway. For more information, call (765) 647-2657.

—Shakamak State Park, April 29, 11 a.m.: Clean up park day. For more information, call (812) 665-2158.

—Ouabache State Park, April 29, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: Learn to identify invasive plants and then help remove them. For more information, call (260) 824-0926.

—Potato Creek State Park, April 29, 9:30 a.m.: Help remove non-native plants. For more information, call (574) 656-8186 ext. 250.

Information about volunteer events and opportunities at specific properties are available at stateparks.IN.gov/2443.htm or by calling the park office at those properties.