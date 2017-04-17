× Grant County man wanted for failing to register as sex offender

GRANT COUNTY, Ind.– Police in Grant County are looking for a man who failed to register as a sex offender.

Ronald Law, 50, is described as a white male, 5’11” tall and 218 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Law is wanted on two warrants for failure of a sex offender to possess a valid license or ID and failure to register as a sex offender.

Anyone with information on Law’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information that results in an arrest or indictment. Tipsters can remain anonymous.