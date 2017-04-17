× Judge sets June competency hearing for Fort Wayne mom accused of killing 2 kids

GOSHEN, Ind. — A northern Indiana judge has set a June hearing on whether a woman accused of killing her two children is fit to stand trial.

Amber Pasztor, 29, was ordered to take a third mental competency exam during a hearing on March 16. On Thursday, an Elkhart County judge scheduled a June 12 competency hearing for Pasztor to discuss the results of the third mental competency exam.

The judge will determine at the June hearing whether Pasztor is fit to stand trial. If Pasztor is found competent, her trial is set to begin August 7.

Pasztor wrote a letter to the court asking for permission to plead guilty to murder in the deaths of 7-year-old Lilliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor. But the judge told her the court has to determine her competency first.

Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker said if Pasztor must undergo treatment before she can be put on trial the process may take three to five years.

Pasztor is accused of abducting her children from their custodial grandparents’ home in Fort Wayne on September 26, and smothering them to death in Elkhart in a stolen vehicle.

The Associate Press contributed to this report.