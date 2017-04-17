× Muncie man facing charges after allegedly hitting woman in head with tire iron

MUNCIE, Ind.– A Muncie man is facing charges after police say he struck a woman in the head with a tire iron.

Kyle David Stanton Ray, 25, was arrested Wednesday after witnesses told officers about the incident. They said Ray hit the 55-year-old woman with a tire iron and then kicked her in the head when she fell to the ground. He also allegedly pointed a gun at family members of the woman.

Witnesses said he also hit two other people with the tire iron.

Court documents show Ray claims he was doing work in the yard when he was attacked. He said he used the tire iron only in self defense. He confirmed a firearm was inside the home, but told police he didn’t point it at anyone.

He faces preliminary charges of pointing a firearm, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and intimidation.

The woman who was injured said she was attacked while trying to prevent a fight from breaking out between the suspect and her relatives. She was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for treatment.