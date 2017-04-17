× National manhunt continues for suspect in Cleveland Facebook killing: ‘We’re not going to stop until he’s in custody’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police in Cleveland said Monday that they don’t know the whereabouts of a man who posted video of a gruesome murder on Facebook as the national manhunt for him continues.

Steve Stephens, 37, is wanted in connection with the murder of 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. in Cleveland. Police Chief Calvin Williams said during a press briefing Monday that police have searched “dozens” of locations in response to leads but haven’t found Stephens yet.

Earlier, police warned that Stephens may have left the state of Ohio for Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana or Michigan. He’s believed to be driving a white Ford Fusion with temporary tag E363630.

UPDATE Homicide suspect Steve Stephens' actual vehicle has Ohio Temp tag E363630 pic.twitter.com/tE3r5u4BNN — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 17, 2017

The video showed Stephens getting out of his car and targeting Godwin. He says the name of a woman, but Godwin doesn’t appear to know it. Stephens went live on Facebook later in the day and posted video of the encounter, though the killing itself was not livestreamed, police said.

Video of the murder was on Facebook for about three hours before being removed. Stephens’ Facebook page was eventually taken down.

The focus on the case remained on the search for Stephens. Police urged the public to remain vigilant.

“We don’t want people to panic,” Williams said. “There has been one fatality in this scenario, and we want to keep it that way. We’re still asking Steve to turn himself in.”

Williams said police have spoken to Stephens via a cell phone, but they maintained that they don’t know his location. They said they tried to convince him to surrender during the call.

“We’re not going to stop until he’s in custody,” Williams said.

The FBI is involved in the investigation and working with several state and local law enforcement agencies in the manhunt for Stephens. The FBI said anyone who thinks they may have seen Stephens or his vehicle should call 1-800-CALL-FBI, a national tipline for the agency. The information would be shared among several agencies, the FBI said.

The FBI has also posted Stephens’ photo on billboards in Ohio and surrounding states.

“If you’re a friend or family member, and you have contact with Steve, and you think you’re helping him, the only way to help him is to give us the information or to talk him into turning himself in,” Williams said.

Stephens’ last known location was the murder scene at 93rd Street in Cleveland. Anything else is speculation, Williams told reporters.

While Stephens had several motor vehicle violations, he had “no criminal record to speak of,” according to Williams.

“He’s got deep, deep issues,” Williams said. “He committed a heinous crime and we want to get him off the streets as soon as possible.”

The police chief told reporters that several GoFundMe accounts have been set up for Godwin in the wake of the shooting. However, Williams said those accounts were not set up by the family and there’s no way to know where the money is going.

“If you see an account out there in the name of Mr. Godwin, at this time, do not contribute to that account,” he said.

Godwin, a retired foundry worker, was walking home from Easter dinner when Stephens approached him, according to Godwin’s family. Godwin’s son believes his father was looking for aluminum cans when he was killed.

Police said Stephens’ place of employment, Beech Brook, a behavioral health agency headquartered in Pepper Pike near Cleveland, would be closed Monday for the safety of workers there.

Stephens should be considered armed and dangerous.