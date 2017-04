× One person killed in near east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say a man was fatally shot Monday on the city’s near east side.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of Brookside Avenue around 3:20 p.m.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a male victim was injured in the shooting and later died.No further information was provided.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.