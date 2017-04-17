Pay it Forward with the power of dance. You're invited to Dancing with the Hendricks Country Stars, benefiting the county's historical museum.
Paying it Forward with Hendricks County
-
Man skimmed Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office credit card, used it to purchase thousands of dollars in items
-
IMPD releases new video in fatal November road rage shooting, search for suspect continues
-
Eastbound I-70 reopens after crash closes all lanes, slows Tuesday commute
-
Officers bust several sex offenders for probation violations, including man who Skyped with underage girls
-
Crews respond to house fire in North Salem
-
-
Preventing cervical cancer
-
Workforce shortage in Plainfield causes businesses to pay for commuter line
-
2 arrested for alleged trafficking attempt at Plainfield Correctional Facility
-
Police searching for men who stole from Brownsburg car wash
-
2017’s warmest and first 80-degree day brings scattered storms this evening
-
-
Mexican drug cartel accused of moving large amounts of meth, cocaine through Hendricks County
-
Multiple overdose calls help lead to west side drug bust
-
New home builds on the rise throughout central Indiana