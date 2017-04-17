Police and downtown bar owners discuss crime prevention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind - Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and downtown business owners are discussing ways to improve communication in an effort to prevent the type of violence that closed down Meridian Street and the Union Station parking garage early Saturday morning.

IMPD responded to the parking garage after 3am Saturday after four people were shot on the second floor of the garage. The investigation resulted in the arrest of 25-year-old Christopher Ruffins. The parking garage shooting, a fatal shooting on the Southeast side, and several other recent violence incidents prompted a Saturday afternoon news conference involving IMPD’s top command staff.

“We want to send a message that we won’t tolerate people that think that illegally possessing gun or using guns is the answer,” said IMPD Chief Bryan Roach.

As police officials announced more patrols coming to downtown and other areas where violent crime has occurred, they also renewed their call for better communication between police and downtown business owners.

“If business is going well and downtown is safe, they’re much more profitable,” said Deputy Chief Chad Knect. “If it’s not safe, or business starts to go down, they own that piece of that responsibility to make it safe because they want to have their business thriving as well.”

“It’s a multi-faceted approach,” Major Richard Riddle said shortly after Saturday morning’s shooting. “We have to work with our bars and we have to work with the businesses down here to let us know if there’s a fight inside that may spill over to the streets, and for us to make sure that situation is diffused, instead of sending the individuals that are involved in that to the same parking garage and have a further confrontation.”

Jade Abel, manager of the downtown Kilroy’s bar, says she welcomes more communication with police, including more regular meetings between bar managers and police supervisors.

“I would assume that they would at least try to do it quarterly, maybe even monthly right off the bat,” Abel said. “We’ve done it, I would say, probably every six months it what it seems to be that everyone is in a meeting.”

Abel says she, as well as other bar managers and owners, could benefit from regular updates as police observe potential confrontations brewing on social media. If public safety officials know certain individuals or groups are planning to settle a confrontation in the downtown area, Abel says downtown business owners would like to be warned about it.

IMPD Downtown District Commander, Phil Burton, says police do alert business owners to potential problems observed on social media. But, Burton says, more frequent meetings with bar owners are being discussed.

Aside from communication with police, Abel believes downtown bar owners and managers need to work on communication with each other. If a person or group gets kicked out of another bar down the street from Kilroy’s, she wants to know about it so her security staff can be on the lookout for those same individuals.

“More communication between the bars is something that’s lacking more than anything,” Abel said. “If there are repeat offenders or someone to keep on our watch list, that kind of thing.”

Deputy Chief Knect said Saturday that police can play an active role in alerting bar owners to potential troublemakers heading their way.

“Letting them know who may be having a conflict when they come in the door,” Knect said. “Who’s had a conflict at other bars before they came to their bars. Who should they allow in, who should they not allow in?”

Knect said IMPD is utilizing public and private security camera feeds to monitor crowds for trouble.

IMPD also says they want to use new technology to alert bar owners of customers who’ve been involved in previous conflicts and may be likely to cause trouble at a bar.

Commander Burton said Monday he was not aware of the specific technology that will be used to alert bar owners, but he said the matter is part of the ongoing discussion to prevent downtown violence.