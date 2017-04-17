Police in Delaware County find 15 one-pot meth labs, syringes in ditches

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. –Indiana State Police troopers found 15 one-pot meth labs and used syringes in ditches throughout Delaware County last week.

They were located last Friday when ISP Meth Suppression Troopers from the Pendleton District held their annual “Ditch Walk.”

During the Ditch Walk, troopers walk along country roads in Delaware County recovering dangerous meth trash. They do this every year in the spring as the warm temperatures bring more people outside for hiking, biking, and other activities.

This year troopers found a variety of meth trash ranging from drink bottles with white residue, to bottles with toxic liquids, as well as used and discarded syringes. They also found around 15 discarded “one pot” meth labs.

Pendleton District Meth Suppression Trooper Rich Clay is reminding the public to be careful when venturing outside. “Things to watch for are discarded backpacks or gym bags; liquid filled plastic drink bottles with white residue; a large amount of discarded coffee filters; discarded liquid drain opener bottles or camp fuel cans. If you encounter any of these items, don’t disturb them. Call us and let us check it out.”

If you have information about illegal drug use, call the Pendleton Post at 1-800-527-4752 or the Indiana State Police Drug Tip Line at 1-800-453-4756. Tips can be made anonymously.

You can find a listing of houses contaminated by meth in Indiana here.