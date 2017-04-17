× Police: Tipton teacher charged with child seduction was told to end contact with student

TIPTON, Ind.– Police released new details Monday in the case of a Tipton High School teacher charged with several counts of child seduction.

Beau Engle was arrested on Thursday and is facing 10 counts of child seduction. The investigation began following a tip from a concerned parent of another student at the school.

Police say they conducted several interviews throughout the day, ultimately leading to Engle’s arrest. During the investigation, police learned administrators for the Tipton School Corporation were made aware of rumors in 2015 involving Engle and a student becoming “too friendly.”

No misconduct was found at the time, but Engle was ordered to end all contact with the student “unless absolutely necessary for educational or safety purposes in the school.”

Police say Engle disobeyed the order and continued to make contact with the student both inside and outside of school. About a year and a half later, Tipton School Corporation officials were made aware of Engle becoming more involved with the same student.

Another internal investigation was opened and school officials gathered information to forward their findings to police.

Engle has been suspended from the school with pay.