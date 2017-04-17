× Quiet start this Monday; next round of storms to arrive midweek

Showers and storms from Easter Sunday have now ended and pushed well south. We will begin this morning under partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 50s–jacket worthy! Expect a fairly uneventful day with a mixture of clouds and sunshine, highs near 70°!

Any shower chances today looks extremely limited and mainly south of Indianapolis. No need for the umbrella! Looks a like a great start to the week.

Skies clear tonight and cooler air settles in for the overnight hours! Lots of sunshine for your Tuesday expected, as temperatures warm roughly 10° above average. Our next solid chance of rain and storms to arrive late on Wednesday and into Thursday.