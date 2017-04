Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paying it Forward, one meal at a time. You are invited to an event which will help feed children and honor a special woman who helps others. Patachou Foundation Director, Matthew Feltrop tells us how.

www.cafepatachou.com

www.napolesepizzeria.com

www.petitechoubistro.com

www.publicgreensurbankitchen.com

www.patachouinc.com

www.thepatachoufoundation.org