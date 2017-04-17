× Where to find freebies and deals for Tax Day 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you’re stressed out about Tax Day and getting everything filed on time (even though you had three extra days), we can at least look forward to plenty of freebies and discounts from retailers and restaurants!

Check out this list of companies trying to lessen the sting of Tax Day, and remember all deals are at participating locations only.

Arby’s: Select locations are offering free curly fries on April 18 with no purchase necessary. Make sure to check with your local Arby’s beforehand because this deal is only being offered at certain locations.

Boston Market: They’re offering a Tax Day special that includes a half-chicken individual meal with two sides, a regular fountain drink, cornbread and a cookie for $10.40.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Purchase a Big Bagel Bundle (13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese) for just $10.40 until April 19. You must claim the offer first here.

Capriotti’s: Capriotti’s will upgrade your small sandwich to a medium for free on Tax Day.

Chuck E. Cheese’s: For every large pizza purchased between April 18 and 20, guests can get one large cheese pizza for free.

Cinnabon: Some Cinnabon locations are offering two free Cinnabon bites on Tax Day for eClub members.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Einstein Bros. eClub members get $1 off purchases by claiming an email offer through April 18.

Firehouse Subs: Use this coupon to get a free medium sub with the purchase of another sub, chips, and a drink from April 18 to 20.

Great American Cookies: Cookie fans can stop by participating locations for a free birthday cake cookie on April 18.

Hooters: Kids eat free at select locations on April 17 and 18 with the purchase of $10 or more by an accompanying adult.

Hungry Howie’s: Between April 17 through April 19, buy a large one-topping pizza at regular price and get a medium one-topping pizza for 15 cents. For online orders, use the code TAXTIME.

JetBlue: If you owe money, you can fill out this form to win a one-way flight.

Kona Ice: Get free shaved ice on April 18 at select locations.

McDonald’s: McDonald’s is offering a variety of Tax Day specials on April 18 that vary from franchise to franchise. Examples of deals at some locations include 18-cent Quarter Pounder or Big Mac with purchase of a full-price Quarter Pounder or Big Mac

Noodles & Company: On April 17 and 18, get $4 off your online purchase of $10 or more with code TAXDAY17.

Schlotzsky’s: On April 18, swing by your local Schlotzsky’s to get a free small The Original with the purchase of a medium drink and a bag of chips.

Tony Roma’s: Tony Roma’s Email Club members will receive coupons for a free dessert sent to their inbox prior to Tax Day.